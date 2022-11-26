Manhattan 72, Army 71

J.Roberts 7-9 3-3 17, Brennen 4-11 1-2 11, Buchanan 0-2 0-0 0, Hayun 2-4 3-5 8, Nelson 4-12 3-4 13, Watson 3-6 0-1 7, Stewart 5-15 0-1 14, Padgett 1-2 0-0 2, Cisse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 10-16 72.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason