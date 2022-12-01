Manhattan 56, Fairfield 53

Cook 3-6 2-4 8, Jeanne-Rose 3-5 3-4 9, Fields 5-15 0-0 12, Leach 4-12 1-2 11, Long 1-8 0-0 3, Wojcik 0-6 0-0 0, Maidoh 1-5 2-2 4, Crisler 1-1 0-0 3, Johns 1-1 0-2 3, Willis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 8-14 53.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason