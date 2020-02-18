Mangiapane scores 3 times as Flames beat Ducks 6-4

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane had three goals and an assist, and the Calgary Flames rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist for Calgary, which trailed 3-1 early in the third period. Sam Bennett and Sean Monahan also scored.

Mangiapane's 12th goal got the Flames within one 4:46 into the third. After Bennett tied it 19 seconds later, Mangiapane set up Tkachuk at 12:59. Tkachuk's initial shot was stopped, but he fired in the rebound from a scramble.

Mangiapane completed his first career hat trick with an empty-netter, taking a pass from Johnny Gaudreau. Mangiapane's four-point performance also was a career best.

Adam Henrique, Jakob Silfverberg, Nicolas Deslauriers and Devin Shore scored for Anaheim. Ryan Miller made 37 saves.

Cam Talbot made 26 stops for Calgary.

Anaheim Ducks' Josh Manson, right, takes a hit from Calgary Flames' Andrew Mangiapane during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

Leading 2-1 after 20 minutes, Anaheim made it a two-goal cushion at 3:05 when Deslauriers' shot from the sideboards caromed sharply off the skate of Flames defenseman Michael Stone and went over Talbot's shoulder.

But the Flames responded big time with five straight goals.

The Ducks opened the scoring 5:53 into the second, taking advantage of a turnover by Bennett. Nick Ritchie corralled the loose puck and sprung Henrique on a breakway. He just managed to squeeze a shot through the pads of Talbot.

Mangiapane tied it up less than a minute later, burying Noah Hanifin's rebound, but another costly mistake helped the Ducks move ahead again at 10:37.

Hanifin mishandled the puck in his own end, allowing Silfverberg to stroll in alone on Talbot and he scored on a nifty deke move.

NOTES: Monahan's 190th career goal moves him into eighth on the Flames list, tied with Joe Mullen. ... The Flames placed C Derek Ryan (flu) on injured reserve and called up C Glenn Gawdin, 22, from the minors. ... Ducks D Korbinian Holzer played in his 200th career game.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.

Flames: Host the Boston Bruins on Friday night.