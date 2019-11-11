Mancini says he wants Balotelli back with Italy on merits

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy coach Roberto Mancini says he prefers to recall Mario Balotelli for his qualities as a player, not as a message against racism.

Balotelli has not been called up by Mancini in more than a year but Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina has said naming him in the squad would send a strong message after the Brescia forward was racially abused recently.

Mancini said Monday that "if Balotelli gets another chance, it will be because he deserves it from a technical point of view."

Balotelli was included in Mancini's first two squads but again was omitted from upcoming European qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Armenia.

Balotelli has long said his goal is to rejoin the national team for next year's European Championship.

The 29-year-old striker has scored two goals in seven matches this season.

Brescia's Mario Balotelli and Torino's Nicolas N'Koulou, left, go for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Brescia and Torino at the Mario Rigamonti Stadium in Brescia, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Filippo Venezia/ANSA via AP) less Brescia's Mario Balotelli and Torino's Nicolas N'Koulou, left, go for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Brescia and Torino at the Mario Rigamonti Stadium in Brescia, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 9, ... more Photo: Filippo Venezia, AP Photo: Filippo Venezia, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Mancini says he wants Balotelli back with Italy on merits 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports