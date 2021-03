FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Atalanta defender Rafael Toloi and Spezia midfielder Matteo Ricci were called up by Italy for the first time on Friday in a 38-man squad for World Cup qualifiers.

Ricci will have to wait for the green light from Spezia’s local health authority to go to the national team’s headquarters at Coverciano, on the outskirts of Florence, as will Inter Milan players Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolò Barella and Stefano Sensi.