Manaea's no-hit bid ends, A's win on second big hit by Brown JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer May 8, 2021 Updated: May 8, 2021 12:23 a.m.
Oakland Athletics' Sean Manaea throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, May 7, 2021.
Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie is congratulated by teammates after scoring on a single by Seth Brown against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, May 7, 2021.
Oakland Athletics' Sean Manaea throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, May 7, 2021.
Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz, center, puts out Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson, right, as Rich Hill watches during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, May 7, 2021.
Oakland Athletics' Seth Brown watches his RBI single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, May 7, 2021.
Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Zunino, right, misses a foul ball hit by Oakland Athletics' Tony Kemp as Mike Brosseau avoids the play during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, May 7, 2021.
Tampa Bay Rays' Rich Hill throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, May 7, 2021.
Oakland Athletics' Elvis Andrus throws to first as Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena slides into second on a ball hit by Yandy Diaz, who was safe during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, May 7, 2021.
Oakland Athletics' Stephen Piscotty catches a fly ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, May 7, 2021.
Oakland Athletics' Elvis Andrus, right, is tagged out by Tampa Bay Rays' Willy Adames on a steal attempt during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, May 7, 2021.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Lefty Sean Manaea’s bid to pitch baseball’s second no-hitter of the night Friday ended on a leadoff double in the eighth inning by high school teammate Mike Brosseau, then Seth Brown hit a game-ending homer as the Oakland Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 .
Manaea and Brosseau played together at Andrean High in Merrillville, Indiana.