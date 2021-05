CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Justyn-Henry Malloy scored on an error by center fielder Luke Brown in the bottom of the 12th inning and second-seeded Georgia Tech beat No. 7 seed Louisville 9-8 on Thursday in the ACC Tournament.

With Georgia Tech trailing 8-7, freshman Andrew Jenkins hit a game-tying RBI single to center, scoring Tres Gonzalez, and Brown bobbled it as Malloy raced home.