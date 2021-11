SCC diving champion Makenna Sharpe from Jonathan Law doesn’t make it a habit of looking at the leader board over the course of the 11 dives.

“If I drop a few places that makes me anxious. I leave it until the end,” said Sharpe, a senior who scored a 402.60 to win her first title. She was second as a junior. “It was a great feeling.”

Like many divers, Sharpe began as a gymnast before turning to the board.

“I began gymnastics when I was four. I took up diving in 7th grade then gave it up,” she said. “Then I went back. My knees were giving out on me in gymnastics. Diving is a lot less impact.”

Law coach Rob Rosner feels Sharpe’s influence is immeasurable.

“We have six divers, including a few that started this year,” Rosner said. “Makenna and (fellow senior) Emma Nelly help everyone. They look at film together after a particular dive and see how that girl could do it a little bit better. They are a close-knit group.”

Sharpe has verbally committed to San Jose State, where platform diving will be added to her workload.

“Platform will be brand knew to me,” Sharpe said. “It will be scary but I’m excited for the challenge. It’s a comfort knowing I’m set on schools.”

SCC Championships

Law was eighth with a point total of 430.

Emma Savoie placed fourth when the senior quad-captain swam a 1:01.21 in the 100-backstroke. She took seventh in the 100-butterfly (1:00.27).

Emma Nelly placed sixth in diving with a score of 315.35.

Coach Rob Rosner said: “Emma is so talented. I tell her that she doesn’t know how good she is. Emma is consistent. Her control in the air and as she enters the water is amazing. Her improvement is fun to watch.

“Olivia Coddington is a junior and took 13th. Paige Kantor is a freshman and was 15th,” Rosner added. “Our diving coach Pat Simon does a great job. Senior Katie Stochmal is one of our hardest workers. We’ll miss Katie, Emily and Makenna, but with freshman Charlotte Rascal, Olivia and Paige we have three divers returning.”

Savoie, junior Katie Cervas, Alexa Darak and Moira Staples finished 10th in the 200-medley relay in 2:01.86.

Moira Staples, Aislinn Burns, Macie Rascoll and Gianna Gagliardi took 11th in the 200-freestyle relay with a time of 1:50.21.

Emma Savoie, Ella Franzman, Natalia Gagliardi and Alexa Darak were 10th in the 500-freestyle (3:57.42), five seconds under seed time.

Natalia Gagliardi finished 20th when the freshman swam a 59.68 in the 100-freestyle. She was 22nd in 27.09 in the 50-freestyle.

Darak, a senior quad-captain, was 23rd in the 200 IM (2:30.86) and 26th in the 100-butterfly (1:08.28).

