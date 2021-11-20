Makar, Burakovsky score 2 goals each, Avs beat Kraken 7-3 CHRIS TALBOTT, Associated Press Nov. 20, 2021 Updated: Nov. 20, 2021 1:01 a.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Cale Makar had two goals and an assist, Andre Burakovsky scored two power-play goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 7-3 on Friday night.
Darcy Kuemper had 25 saves and the Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri extended his points streak to eight games with two assists. Colorado won its fourth straight game, has outscored their opponents 24-7 during that streak and are 6-1-1 in their last eight.