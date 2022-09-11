Mahomes throws 5 TDs, Chiefs hammer Cardinals 44-21 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Sep. 11, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) kicks an extra point against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) and quarterback Kyler Murray (1) attempt to recover a botched snap during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) celebrate Kelce's touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) hands off to Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) for a touchdown run against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs against Arizona Cardinals' Nick Vigil during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to an impressive 44-21 road win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in the opener for both teams.
The game was never in doubt after the opening minutes, with Mahomes picking apart the Cardinals' defense with his usual array of good decisions and deft passing touch. The quarterback was playing his first NFL game against Kliff Kingsbury, who coached Mahomes in college at Texas Tech and now leads the Cardinals.