Mahle tosses 7 shutout innings in Reds' win over Phillies DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer Aug. 13, 2021 Updated: Aug. 13, 2021 11:28 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joey Votto crushed the latest home run on his power barrage and performed a little fist-bump, hand-slap routine with his teammates at the plate. He looked at the fans on his walk back to the dugout and pointed his thumbs at his shoulders, a worthy flex for a slugger showing plenty of muscle of late.
Votto hit a three-run homer and Tyler Mahle tossed seven shutout innings to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.