MacDonald leads Foran past Branford in swim/dive
Foran’s girls’ swim and dive team defeated Branford on Thursday.
Jordan MacDonald led coach Meghan Condon’s Lions with first-place finishes in the 200 IM (2:21.31) and the 100 freestyle (56.34).
Kayleigh Morton, Kaya Vital, MacDonald and Emma Fiorello won the 200-medley relay with a time of 2:03.45.
Jenna Cichowski was first in the diving competition.
Jillian Goldbeck touched the wall first in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:04.66
Vital was the meet’s best in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:16.63.
Morton, Fiorillo, Emma Bell and MacDonald took first at 4:03.99 in the 400-freestyle relay.
