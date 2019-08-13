MLS-leading LAFC signs Ecuadorian defender Diego Palacios

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ecuadorian defender Diego Palacios has joined Major League Soccer-leading Los Angeles FC.

LAFC announced its latest acquisition Monday.

The 20-year-old Palacios spent last season in the Netherlands with Willem II, starting 32 games for the Eredivisie club. He began his pro career with SD Aucas in his native Ecuador.

Palacios drew attention from several clubs during the transfer window, including reported interest from Barcelona in adding the left back to its development system.

Instead, Palacios became the second 20-year-old South American prospect to join LAFC this month. The MLS club added coveted Uruguayan forward Brian Rodriguez last week as a designated player.

LAFC (17-3-4) has a 10-point lead atop the overall MLS standings with 10 games left in its regular season.



