MLB tells Athletics to explore relocation if no new ballpark JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer May 11, 2021 Updated: May 11, 2021 4:42 p.m.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Major League Baseball instructed the Athletics to explore relocation options as the team tries to secure a new waterfront ballpark it hopes will keep the club in Oakland long-term.
MLB released a statement Tuesday expressing its longtime determination that the current Coliseum site is “not a viable option for the future vision of baseball.”