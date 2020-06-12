MLB offers players 80% of prorated salaries, 72-game season

Recommended Video:

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has offered players 80% of their prorated salaries and a 72-game regular season starting July 14 in an effort to start the pandemic-delayed season, according to details of the proposal obtained Friday by The Associated Press.

Players would get 70% of their prorated salaries during the regular season and the rest for completion of the postseason.

The players’ last offer, on Tuesday, was for an 89-game regular season at full prorated pay.

MLB proposed that players be guaranteed about $1.25 billion in salaries, earn an additional $200 million if the postseason is completed plus a $50 million postseason players' pool even if no tickets are sold.

The union's proposal would guarantee players $2.2 billion. Before the new coronavirus caused opening day to be pushed back from March 26, salaries had been set to total $4 billion.

___

Marshall Rich leaves the field following a workout at Grand Park, Friday, June 12, 2020, in Westfield, Ind. Proceeds from the event will go to Reviving Baseball in the Inner City of Indianapolis. Marshall Rich leaves the field following a workout at Grand Park, Friday, June 12, 2020, in Westfield, Ind. Proceeds from the event will go to Reviving Baseball in the Inner City of Indianapolis. Photo: Darron Cummings, AP Photo: Darron Cummings, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close MLB offers players 80% of prorated salaries, 72-game season 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports