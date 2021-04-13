MLB hires Brian Stedman from pro wrestling to head strategy

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball reached into professional wrestling, hiring Brian Stedman as executive vice president of strategy and development.

Stedman, 44, spent more than seven years at World Wrestling Entertainment, starting in 2013 as vice president of strategic planning for the international division. The following year he became senior vice president for international strategy and operations, and he was promoted in 2016 to executive vice president of global strategy, where he oversaw corporate strategy, internal consulting, data analytics and corporate development.

MLB announced his hiring Thursday. Stedman will report to Chris Marinak, chief operations and strategy officer, and will head a new strategy and development department tasked with working with MLB departments, teams and partners to create a strategic vision in marketing, media, ticketing and international.

A graduate of Hamilton College, Stedman has an MBA from Dartmouth. He also worked in corporate strategy at CA Technologies and the Boston office of L.E.K. Consulting.

___

