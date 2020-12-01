FG FT Reb
TEXAS STATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Small 29 0-3 0-0 0-3 0 3 0
Sule 14 2-5 3-4 0-1 0 3 7
Adams 29 2-6 4-6 1-6 1 1 8
M.Davis 29 1-7 0-0 1-2 2 2 3
Harrell 34 5-13 2-2 1-1 1 0 15
Asberry 25 4-7 2-2 0-3 0 2 10
Martin 18 1-4 0-2 2-5 0 0 2
Scott 13 1-4 2-2 1-3 1 3 4
Ceaser 6 1-3 0-0 1-1 1 0 2
Tennial 3 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Totals 200 17-53 13-18 7-26 7 14 51

Percentages: FG .321, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Harrell 3-4, M.Davis 1-4, Scott 0-1, Adams 0-2, Asberry 0-2, Small 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Small, Sule).

Turnovers: 5 (Sule 2, Adams, Asberry, Harrell).

Steals: 6 (M.Davis 3, Adams 2, Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MISSISSIPPI ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ado 14 2-2 3-4 1-4 1 3 7
Matthews 26 0-3 0-0 1-3 5 3 0
T.Smith 30 3-6 6-7 2-5 1 0 12
D.Smith 29 1-4 0-0 0-5 3 2 2
Stewart 30 9-14 0-0 0-3 2 2 23
Johnson 22 2-9 0-0 0-4 1 0 6
J.Davis 19 3-5 0-0 4-9 0 5 7
Post 16 4-9 0-1 2-5 3 4 9
Garcia 7 0-2 0-0 2-3 1 0 0
Montgomery 4 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 0 2
Fountain 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Morris 2 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 25-58 9-12 12-42 18 20 68

Percentages: FG .431, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Stewart 5-6, Johnson 2-7, J.Davis 1-2, Post 1-4, Matthews 0-1, Morris 0-1, D.Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Ado 2, Post 2, D.Smith, J.Davis, T.Smith).

Turnovers: 15 (Stewart 5, D.Smith 3, Ado 2, T.Smith 2, Garcia, J.Davis, Post).

Steals: 2 (Matthews 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas State 24 27 51
Mississippi St. 26 42 68

.