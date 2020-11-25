FG FT Reb
NORTH GEORGIA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 21 5-7 1-2 1-6 0 3 12
Jones 23 4-11 2-2 1-2 0 3 10
Cottrell 30 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Shubert 32 0-11 0-0 0-7 3 1 0
Snyers 31 5-12 0-0 0-2 3 1 12
Champion 15 2-5 0-1 1-4 0 2 4
Bethea 13 0-5 1-4 0-0 1 1 1
Mauldin 11 2-4 0-0 2-3 0 1 4
Billups 9 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 2 2
McIntyre 7 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Burnett 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Landers 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Minton 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-63 4-9 5-27 7 16 48

Percentages: FG .317, FT .444.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Snyers 2-3, Brown 1-2, Cottrell 1-2, Bethea 0-2, Jones 0-2, McIntyre 0-2, Shubert 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown).

Turnovers: 14 (Snyers 4, Bethea 3, Brown 2, Cottrell, Jones, Mauldin, McIntyre, Shubert).

Steals: 7 (Brown 2, Snyers 2, Billups, Cottrell, Shubert).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MERCER Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bender 18 6-8 2-3 2-4 0 2 14
Haase 27 3-8 1-2 2-15 4 3 8
Alvarez 25 5-9 3-4 0-2 6 1 15
Cummings 27 6-10 0-0 0-2 1 1 15
Gary 30 1-4 0-0 1-1 3 0 3
Ayers 23 6-11 2-2 2-8 3 3 15
Greco 17 1-3 0-0 0-5 1 1 3
Grant 15 3-4 0-0 1-5 0 2 6
Glisson 11 0-4 0-0 1-2 0 2 0
Urey 4 0-0 0-0 0-2 1 0 0
Rivera 3 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 31-62 8-11 9-47 19 15 79

Percentages: FG .500, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Cummings 3-6, Alvarez 2-3, Gary 1-3, Greco 1-3, Haase 1-3, Ayers 1-5, Glisson 0-1, Rivera 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bender 2, Cummings).

Turnovers: 16 (Alvarez 7, Ayers 3, Haase 2, Cummings, Gary, Grant, Greco).

Steals: 6 (Ayers, Bender, Gary, Greco, Haase, Urey).

Technical Fouls: None.

North Georgia 29 19 48
Mercer 36 43 79

A_1,000 (3,500).