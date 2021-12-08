Skip to main content
Lyon docked 1 point in French league after fan violence

Marseille's Dimitri Payet reacts after being injured by an object thrown by a Lyon's supporter during the French League One soccer match between Lyon and Marseille, in Decines, near Lyon, central France, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
PARIS (AP) — Lyon has been docked one point by the French league's disciplinary committee, which also ordered a replay of the match between Lyon and Marseille that was abandoned after a spectator threw a bottle at Dimitri Payet.

The match will be played again in an empty stadium at a date yet to be determined, the league said Wednesday.

The violence in Lyon last month was the latest in a series of disturbing episodes at French stadiums and led the country's sports minister to call for a “radical” reality check and sanctions.

The match was halted and then abandoned after Marseille's Payet was hit on the head with a bottle filled with water in the fourth minute, with the score 0-0.

Lyon has already played a match without fans since the incident took place following a provisional decision last month that the seven-time French champions should play in an empty stadium pending a final sanction.

Lyon has been inconsistent this season, managing just six wins from 16 league games. Following the disciplinary commission's decision, the club lags 20 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.

