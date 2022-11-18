Loyola Marymount 84, Georgetown 66

Leaupepe 5-6 2-2 15, Issanza 5-6 0-0 10, Ahrens 4-8 0-0 12, Anderson 2-9 3-4 7, Shelton 4-11 2-4 10, Stephens 3-11 0-0 9, Graham 4-6 1-1 9, Merkviladze 3-8 0-0 8, Lewis 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 32-67 8-11 84.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason