Loyola Marymount 80, Bellarmine 59

Hopf 4-8 0-0 10, Betz 1-3 0-0 2, Suder 4-12 0-0 9, Tipton 5-9 1-2 12, Wieland 4-7 2-2 10, Johnson 1-5 1-1 4, Hatton 1-2 0-0 2, Pfriem 2-4 4-4 8, Hacker 0-0 0-0 0, Thelen 0-0 0-1 0, DeVault 0-1 2-2 2, Jennings 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 10-12 59.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason