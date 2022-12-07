Loyola Marymount 69, Grand Canyon 65

Leaupepe 8-13 0-0 17, Issanza 0-0 1-2 1, Ahrens 0-3 2-2 2, Anderson 1-6 0-0 2, Shelton 10-17 2-3 26, Merkviladze 3-6 2-2 9, Stephens 2-4 0-1 5, Marble 2-2 0-0 5, Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-53 7-10 69.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason