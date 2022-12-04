Loyola Marymount 64, Nevada 52

Coleman 0-3 4-4 4, D.Williams 2-8 0-0 5, Baker 1-6 0-0 2, Blackshear 2-12 1-2 5, Lucas 6-12 2-3 18, Davidson 2-3 6-6 11, Pettigrew 2-3 0-0 4, Foster 0-2 0-0 0, Powell 1-2 0-0 3, Flannigan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 13-15 52.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason