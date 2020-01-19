Lovan scores 17 points; UAB holds off Florida Atlantic 68-65

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Tavin Lovan scored 17 points, Jalen Benjamin forced a turnover and made a pair of free throws in the final seconds and UAB beat Florida Atlantic 68-65 on Saturday.

Jailyn Ingram made two free throws to pull FAU to 66-65 with six seconds to play. Kassim Nicholson missed two free throws on UAB's next possession before Benjamin stole the ball from Michael Forrest with three seconds to go.

Will Butler and Kassim Nicholson added 14 points apiece for the Blazers (12-7, 3-3 Conference USA), who shot 50% (28 of 56) from the floor but made just one 3-pointer (1 of 12). Benjamin finished with nine points.

Cornelius Taylor made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to lead FAU (12-7, 4-2). Richardson Maitre added 16 points and Jailyn Ingram had 14.

UAB hosts Southern Mississippi on Thursday. FAU plays at Charlotte on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25