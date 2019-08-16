Louisville parts ways with men's coach Ecarma after 29 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville says it will part ways with men's tennis coach Rex Ecarma after 29 years following an independent investigation that concluded the program did not meet "roles and expectations in providing student-athletes an outstanding experience."

A release Friday was not specific about the investigation, but athletic director Vince Tyra added that "a change in leadership is needed." The school exercised a 10-day notice provision in Ecarma's contract to terminate him without cause, taking effect on Aug. 26. Assistant coach Jakob Gustafsson will serve as acting coach during a national search for Ecarma's replacement.

Ecarma was 475-317-1 with 12 NCAA team regional appearances as head coach. The Louisville native earned 92 career double victories as a Cardinals player from 1984-87, second most in school history.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports