Louisville 86, Syracuse 77

Lewis 4-10 4-7 12, Fair 3-18 5-5 13, Hyman 11-20 3-4 27, Rice 3-5 3-3 11, Woolley 3-7 2-2 8, Strong 2-5 0-0 4, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, McEvans 0-3 2-4 2, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0, Nyah Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Saniaa Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-68 19-25 77
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason