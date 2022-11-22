Louisiana-Lafayette 76, SMU 72, OT

Brown 11-23 4-8 26, Lewis 3-9 0-0 6, Fulks 1-5 0-0 2, Garnett 2-6 0-0 4, Williams 7-13 1-2 19, Thomas 2-7 2-2 7, Charles 3-6 0-1 7, Dalcourt 2-4 0-0 5, Richards 0-1 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-74 7-13 76.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason