Lott, Taylor lift Marquette women past No. 24 DePaul 85-71

CHICAGO (AP) — Selena Lott scored 25 points, Camryn Taylor added 20, combining for 37 in the second half, and Marquette defeated DePaul 85-71 on Wednesday.

Chloe Marotta added 16 points and Jordan King 13 for the Golden Eagles (17-4, 14-3 Big East), who have won six straight with their first win over a ranked team since beating DePaul at the end of last season. The win clinched the No. 2 seed for the conference tournament next weekend.