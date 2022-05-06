Skip to main content
Los Angeles 98, Chicago 91

Atwell 0-2 0-0 0, N.Ogwumike 7-10 3-3 19, Cambage 4-12 4-6 12, Canada 6-11 9-9 21, Sykes 3-8 3-4 9, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, C.Ogwumike 3-6 2-4 8, Burrell 1-3 2-2 5, Brown 4-6 0-0 12, Carter 4-5 4-5 12. Totals 32-65 27-33 98.

CHICAGO (91)

Meesseman 6-11 0-0 12, Parker 8-14 2-3 21, Stevens 6-13 0-1 13, Evans 9-17 4-5 24, Vandersloot 2-7 6-6 11, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Hebard 1-1 0-0 2, Maley 1-2 0-0 2, Krajisnik 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 36-70 12-15 91.

Los Angeles 24 18 24 22 10 98
Chicago 25 14 30 19 3 91

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 7-19 (Brown 4-5, N.Ogwumike 2-3, Burrell 1-3, Cambage 0-1, Canada 0-1, Atwell 0-2, Sykes 0-2, Walker 0-2), Chicago 7-22 (Parker 3-7, Evans 2-7, Stevens 1-3, Vandersloot 1-3, Meesseman 0-1, Taylor 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 36 (N.Ogwumike 7), Chicago 31 (Meesseman 8). Assists_Los Angeles 20 (Canada 8), Chicago 28 (Vandersloot 8). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 20, Chicago 22. A_8,111 (10,387)

