FG FT Reb
LOS ANGELES Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ogwumike 21:35 8-9 0-0 1-3 0 2 17
Sykes 30:02 1-4 0-2 1-2 5 4 2
Parker 24:20 1-6 4-4 0-5 5 3 6
C.Gray 24:20 6-10 1-1 0-0 5 0 13
Wiese 25:32 2-2 2-2 0-1 5 1 8
Anigwe 21:37 3-5 1-2 2-5 1 5 7
Williams 21:24 7-13 0-0 0-2 1 2 21
Cooper 18:42 4-8 5-6 0-1 2 3 14
Gülich 7:52 0-2 0-0 1-2 0 3 0
Augustus 4:35 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 2
Totals 200:00 33-61 13-17 5-21 25 24 90

Percentages: FG .541, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Williams 7-12, Wiese 2-2, Cooper 1-1, Ogwumike 1-2, C.Gray 0-1, Gülich 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Parker).

Turnovers: 13 (C.Gray 4, Wiese 3, Parker 2, Anigwe, Ogwumike, Sykes, Williams).

Steals: 14 (Sykes 5, Anigwe 2, Parker 2, Wiese 2, C.Gray, Cooper, Ogwumike).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
INDIANA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dupree 21:25 2-5 1-1 1-1 3 0 5
T.Mitchell 35:07 4-13 9-10 3-8 4 2 18
McCowan 19:34 5-10 1-2 3-5 1 3 11
Allemand 28:55 2-7 0-0 0-1 4 2 4
K.Mitchell 29:57 8-13 2-2 0-6 1 4 25
Achonwa 24:10 1-4 2-2 1-4 1 1 4
Cox 14:51 0-1 2-2 1-3 3 0 2
Burke 13:46 0-1 2-2 2-2 0 1 2
Doyle 12:15 2-4 0-0 0-2 0 1 5
Totals 200:00 24-58 19-21 11-32 17 14 76

Percentages: FG .414, FT .905.

3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (K.Mitchell 7-9, Doyle 1-1, T.Mitchell 1-3, Achonwa 0-1, Allemand 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Achonwa).

Turnovers: 22 (Allemand 5, Achonwa 4, K.Mitchell 4, McCowan 3, Cox 2, Dupree 2, Doyle, T.Mitchell).

Steals: 5 (Allemand 3, McCowan, T.Mitchell).

Technical Fouls: None..

Los Angeles 22 30 25 13 90
Indiana 18 14 22 22 76