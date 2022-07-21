Los Angeles 85, Atlanta 78

Hillmon 3-7 0-0 6, Howard 2-14 5-6 10, Parker 5-7 0-0 10, Hayes 7-12 1-2 18, Wheeler 3-7 0-1 7, Mompremier 1-2 1-2 3, Vaughn 0-2 0-0 0, Durr 2-6 0-0 6, McDonald 7-9 2-2 18, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 9-13 78.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
Recommended