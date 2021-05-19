'Long overdue': Leafs, Canadiens meet again in playoffs May 19, 2021 Updated: May 19, 2021 3:26 a.m.
TORONTO (AP) — Frank Mahovlich can’t pick a side. Who can blame him?
The Hall of Famer won four Stanley Cup championships with the Toronto Maple Leafs — including the franchise’s last title in 1967 — and two more as a member of the Montreal Canadiens in the early 1970s.