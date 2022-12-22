Long Beach St. 82, Idaho 75

Burris 3-7 6-6 13, I.Jones 6-7 3-8 15, Moffitt 6-16 5-7 17, Salih 6-14 1-1 18, R.Smith 4-10 0-0 9, T.Smith 1-2 0-0 3, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Harge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 15-22 75.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason