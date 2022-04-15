Logan Thompson makes 35 saves, Golden Knights top Flames 6-1 April 15, 2022 Updated: April 15, 2022 1:03 a.m.
1 of9 Vegas Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Nicolas Roy, left, and William Karlsson during second-period NHL hockey game action against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Jeff McIntosh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Vegas Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov, left, scores against Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Jeff McIntosh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Vegas Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov, left, scores against Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Jeff McIntosh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson, right, tangles with Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Jeff McIntosh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson, center, follows the puck as Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau looks for a pass during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Jeff McIntosh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy, left, checks Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube during third-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Jeff McIntosh/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Calgary native Logan Thompson made 35 saves, Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson each had a goal and two assists and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 6-1 on Thursday night.
With seven games left in the regular season, the Golden Knights are two points behind Western Conference wild-card leaders Dallas and Nashville. The Flames still need a single point to wrap up a playoff spot.