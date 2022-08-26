Lock has TD, 3 picks in Seahawks' preseason loss to Cowboys SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer Aug. 26, 2022 Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 11:37 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws a pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Dallas Cowboys quarterback Will Grier (15) throws a pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4), Zack Martin (70) and Ezekiel Elliott (21) stand on the sideline watching play in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Penny Hart catches a touchdown pass as Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland, right, defends in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll walks onto th fieled as he watches play agains the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches play against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Simi Fehoko (81), running back Malik Davis (34) and others celebrate after Fehoko caught a touchdown pass in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandon Smith (80) catches a touchdown pass as Seattle Seahawks linebacker Lakiem Williams defends in the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Ron Jenkins/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Drew Lock threw for a touchdown with three interceptions before the Dallas Cowboys rallied to beat the Seahawks 27-26 on Friday night in Seattle's final preseason game before deciding on Russell Wilson's replacement.
A pair of long shots for the Dallas roster connected for the winning score when Ben DiNucci found tight end Peyton Hendershot on a 14-yard TD with 4:07 remaining.
Written By
SCHUYLER DIXON