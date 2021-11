Jonathan Law’s MaKenna Sharpe placed ninth at the State Open Championship.

Sharpe scored 390.50 points on 1-meter dives for coach Rob Rosner’s Law team that placed 38th.

Senior Emma Savoie placed 21st in the 200-freestyle (1:58.15).

Foran sophomore Ellen Pan placed 22nd in the 100-backstroke (1:01.94) for coach Meghan Condon’s Lions, which finished 46th.

Claire Kehley from Lauralton Hall placed second in the 200 freestyle (1:53.03). A senior, she was third in the 500 freestyle (5:00.85) for coach Paul Katz’ 14th-place Crusaders.

Taking 12th in the 400-freestyle relay with a time of 3:41.60 were Ashlyn Blessey, Caroline Begg, Phoebe Hamblett and Kehley. Begg was 13th in the 500-free (5:13.79) and the senior finished 14th in the 200-freestyle (1:56.85).

Blessey, Begg, Jaiden Johnson and Kehley were 13th in the 200-freestyle relay (1:41.06). Johnson finished 19th in the 100-butterfly (59.45).

Blessey placed 21st (25.02) in the 50-freestyle and the senior was 22nd in the 100-freestyle (55.04).