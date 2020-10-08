Local health officials approve Colorado's return to practice

Recommended Video:

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Buffaloes have received approval from health officials to begin football practice.

New head coach Karl Dorrell and his team kick off fall camp Friday morning. The Pac-12 voted last month to resume the season after postponing it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the men's and women’s basketball teams are allowed to resume practices on a limited basis until preseason begins Oct. 14.

“We’re grateful for the collaboration with Boulder County Public Health that’s made this return to practice possible,” Colorado athletic director Rick George said in a statement released Thursday. "We will continue to employ robust protocols and procedures within our program to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community.”

The Buffaloes are slated to begin their season Nov. 7 by hosting UCLA at Folsom Field.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25