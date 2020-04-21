List of sports events affected by the coronavirus pandemic

AUSTRALIAN RULES

Round 1 from March 19-22, no spectators. Competition from March 22 suspended.

SAILING

Clipper Round the World Race in Subic Bay, Philippines; from March 16 suspended.

World 470 championships in Palma, Spain from March 13-21 postponed.

Asian championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates from March 15-22 postponed.

Asian Nacra 17 Championship in Shanghai from March 1-6 moved to Genoa, Italy, from April 12-19. On March 12 canceled.

Asian 49erFX Championship in Hainan, China from March 20-29 moved to Genoa, Italy, from April 12-19. On March 12 canceled.

Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar 470s in Mallorca, Spain from March 25-April 4 canceled.

World Cup Series in Genoa, Italy from April 11-19 canceled.

Semaine Olympique Francaise de Voile in Hyères, France from April 18-25 postponed.

Americas Cup World Series in Cagliari, Italy from April 23-26 canceled.

SailGP in San Francisco from May 2-3 canceled.

European windsurfing championships in Athens, Greece from May 10-16 postponed.

European 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 championships in Malcesine, Italy from May 11-17 postponed.

Medemblik Regatta in the Netherlands from June 4-7 canceled.

SailGP in New York from June 12-13 canceled.

Kieler Woche in Kiel, Germany from June 20-28 postponed to Sept. 5-13.

World Cup Series Final in Enoshima, Japan from June 14-21 canceled.

Tour Voile in France from July 3-9 canceled.

SHOOTING

World Cup in New Delhi from March 15-26 postponed to May 5-12 and June 2-9.

Olympic test event in Tokyo from April 16-26 canceled.

European shotgun championships in Chateauroux, France from May 6-20 postponed.

Pan American championships in Lima, Peru from May 8-17 postponed.

European rifle/pistol qualification championships in Plzen, Czech Republic from May 18-25 canceled.

World Cup rifle/pistol in Munich from June 2-9 canceled.

World running target championships in Chateaurox, France from June 9-19 postponed.

SKATEBOARDING

Asian street championship in Singapore from March 17-21 canceled.

Street Pro Tour in Las Vegas from March 24-29 canceled.

Lima Open in Peru from March 16-22 postponed to April 5-11. From March 20 suspended.

Olympic qualifier in Yangcheng, China from April 6-12 postponed to April 13-19. From Feb. 14 suspended.

Olympic qualifier in Nanjing, China from April 14-19 suspended.

Ark League in Samukawa, Japan from April 22-26 suspended.

Street Pro Tour in Beijing from April 28-May 3 canceled.

Dew Tour in Long Beach, California from May 7-10 postponed.

World street championships in London from May 19-24 suspended.

World park championships in Nanjing, China from May 26-31 suspended.

SKATING

World short track speed skating championships in Seoul from March 13-15 postponed. From April 16 canceled.

World figure skating championships in Montreal from March 16-22 canceled.

World synchronized skating championships in Lake Placid, New York from April 3-4 canceled.

SKIING

Alpine World Cup Finals in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy from March 18-22 canceled.

Alpine World Cup in Yanqing, China from Feb. 15-16 canceled.

Nordic World Cup in Oslo, Norway from March 6-8, no spectators.

Engadin Skimarathon in Switzerland on March 8 canceled.

Snowboard World Cup in Livigno, Italy on March 10 canceled.

Ski Jumping World Cup in Trondheim, Norway on March 11-12, no spectators.

Alpine World Cup in Are, Sweden on March 12-14, canceled.

Ski Jumping World Cup in Nizhny Tagil, Russia on March 13-15, no spectators.

Ski Jumping World Cup in Vikersund, Norway on March 13-15, no spectators.

Ski Cross World Cup in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on March 14 canceled.

Snowboard World Cup in Winterberg, Germany on March 14-15 canceled.

Alpine World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia from March 14-15, canceled.

Alpine Europa Cup Finals in Saalbach and Reiteralm, Austria from March 16-22 canceled.

World ski flying championships in Planica, Slovenia from March 17-22, no spectators.

Ski jumping World Cup in Chaikovsky, Russia on March 18-20, no spectators.

Slopestyle World Cup in Silvaplana, Switzerland on March 21-22 canceled.

Junior ski cross and snowboard cross world championships in Saint-Lary, France from March 19-25 canceled.

Snowboard World Cup in Špindlerův Mlýn, Czech Republic on March 20-21 canceled.

SNOOKER

WPBSA Tour Championship in Llandudno, Wales from March 17-22 postponed to July 21-26.

China Open in Beijing from March 30-April 5 postponed.

Men’s world championship in Sheffield, England from April 18-May 4 postponed.

Women’s world championship in Bangkok from June 22-27 postponed.

SOCCER

European Championship in 12 countries from June 12-July 12 postponed to June 11-July 11, 2021.

Copa America in Argentina and Colombia from June 12-July 12 postponed to June 11-July 11, 2021.

European Champions League: Valencia vs. Atalanta on March 10; Paris Saint-Germain vs. Borussia Dortmund on March 11, no spectators. Competition from March 13 suspended. Final in Istanbul on May 30 postponed.

Copa Libertadores from March 15 suspended.

Asian Champions League: Matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG postponed to April-May. Beijing FC allowed to play from Feb. 18. Matches involving South Korean clubs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Suwon Samsung Bluewings and FC Seoul to be played with no spectators from March 3. Matches involving Iranian clubs Esteghlal, Persepolis, Shahr Khodro, Sepahan on March 2-3 postponed. All West Zone group matches from March 2 postponed. East Zone matches postponed to May 19-20 (Match Day 3), May 26-27, (Match Day 4), June 16-17 (Match Day 5), and June 23-24 (Match Day 6). Round of 16 postponed to Aug. 11-12 and 25-26, quarterfinals to Sept. 15-16 and 29-30, and the semifinals to Oct. 20-21 and 27-28.

Europa League: Inter Milan vs. Getafe on March 12; Sevilla vs. Roma on March 12, postponed. Inter Milan vs. Ludogorets on Feb. 27; Olympiakos vs. Wolverhampton on March 12; LASK vs. Manchester United on March 12; Wolfsburg vs. Shakhtar Donetsk on March 12; Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Basel on March 12, no spectators. Competition from March 13 suspended. Final in Gdansk, Poland on May 27 postponed.

CONCACAF Champions League from March 13 suspended.

CAF Champions League semifinals from May 1 postponed.

South America World Cup qualifying from March 23 postponed.

Asia World Cup qualifying: China vs. Maldives on March 26 and vs. Guam on March 31 moved to Buriram, Thailand, no spectators. Competition from March 23 postponed.

African Nations Championship in Cameroon from April 4-25 postponed.

European Championship qualifying playoffs from March 26-31 postponed to June 4-9. From April 1 postponed.

Africa Cup of Nations qualifying from March 25 postponed.

Gold Cup qualifying from March 13 suspended.

Women’s Euro 2021 qualifying: Montenegro vs. Ireland in Budva on March 11, no spectators. Competition from March 13 suspended.

Algarve Cup final in Portugal on March 11: Italy vs. Germany canceled.

CONCACAF Nations League semifinals in Houston and final in Arlington, Texas from June 4-7 postponed.

CONCACAF men’s Olympic qualifying in Mexico from March 13 suspended.

Asian women’s Olympic qualifying Group B tournament relocated from Wuhan to Sydney from Feb. 3-13. China vs. South Korea playoffs on March 6 and 11 postponed to April 9 and 14, and postponed to June 1-10; China home game in Sydney. Vietnam vs. Australia in Cẩm Phả on March 11, no spectators. From April 3 suspended.

English Premier League: Manchester City vs. Arsenal on March 11. Competition from March 13 suspended.

FA Cup quarterfinals on March 21-22 postponed.

La Liga from March 10, no spectators. Competition from March 12 suspended.

Copa del Rey final: Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Bilbao in Seville on April 18 postponed.

Serie A, B, C, D and Women’s Serie A matches in Lombardy and Veneto regions postponed from Feb. 22. Serie A: 6 matches on Feb. 29-March 2 postponed. All matches from March 4, no spectators. Competition from March 9 suspended.

Italian Cup semifinals: Juventus vs. AC Milan on March 4, Napoli vs. Inter Milan on March 5, postponed. Final moved from May 13 to May 20.

Bundesliga from March 11, no spectators. From March 13, suspended.

German Cup semifinals on April 21-22 postponed.

French Ligue 1: Strasbourg vs. Paris Saint-Germain on March 7 postponed. Competition from March 13 suspended.

French Cup final: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Saint Etienne in Paris on April 25 postponed.

French League Cup final: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lyon in Paris on April 4 postponed.

Chinese Super League, due to start on Feb. 22, delayed.

Iran Pro League from Feb. 24, no spectators. From March 4 suspended.

J.League in Japan from Feb. 25 postponed.

K League in South Korea, due to start on Feb. 29, delayed.

Swiss Super League from Feb. 28 postponed.

V.League in Vietnam from March 7, no spectators. From March 16 suspended.

First League in Bulgaria from March 8, no spectators. From March 13 suspended.

Liga I in Romanial from March 9, no spectators. From March 12 suspended.

Primeira Liga in Portugal from March 10, no spectators. From March 12 suspended.

Ekstraklasa in Poland from March 10, no spectators. From March 13 suspended.

Austrian Bundesliga from March 10 postponed.

Premier League in Egypt from March 10, no spectators. From March 16 suspended.

Superliga in Denmark from March 11 suspended.

Eredivisie in the Netherlands from March 12 suspended.

First Division A in Belgium from March 12, no spectators. From March 20 suspended.

Belgian Cup final: Club Brugge vs. Antwerp in Brussels on March 22 postponed.

Premier Division in Ireland from March 12 suspended.

Major League Soccer in United States from March 12 suspended.

Premiership in Scotland from March 13 suspended.

Liga MX in Mexico from March 14, no spectators. From March 15 suspended.

A League in Australia from March 16, no spectators. From March 24 suspended.

Premier Division in South Africa from March 16 suspended.

Premier League in Bangladesh from March 16 suspended.

Allsvenkan in Sweden, due to start on April 3, delayed.

Super Lig in Turkey from March 19 suspended.

European Women’s Champions League from March 13 suspended. Final in Vienna on May 24 postponed.

National Women’s Soccer League in United States, due to start on April 18, delayed.

Women’s Super League in England from March 13 postponed.

AFC Cup from March 18 suspended.

Caribbean club championship from April 3 suspended.

Asian men’s futsal championship in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, from Feb. 26-March 8 postponed to Aug. 5-16.

CONCACAF futsal championship in Guatemala from May 1-10 postponed.

Qatar Airways International in Doha with Belgium, Croatia, Portugal, Switzerland from March 26-30 canceled.

SUMO

Spring Basho in Osaka from March 8-22, no spectators.

Summer Basho in Tokyo from May 10-24 postponed to May 24-June 7.

SURFING

World Surfing Games in El Salvador from May 9-17 postponed to June 6–14. From March 30 postponed.

TABLE TENNIS

World team championships in Busan, South Korea, postponed from May 22-29 to June 21-28. From March 30 postponed.

Asian Cup in Hainan, China from Feb. 28-March 1 postponed.

Polish Open in Gliwice from March 11-15, from March 13, Day 3 of 5, suspended.

Italian Open in Riccione from April 1-5 postponed.

Asian Olympic qualifying tournament in Bangkok from April 6-12 postponed.

European Olympic qualifying tournament in Moscow from April 8-12 postponed.

Latin American Olympic qualifying tournament in Rosario, Argentina from April 15-19 postponed.

Oceania Olympic qualifying tournament in Brisbane, Australia from April 19-20 postponed.

Japan Open in Kitakyushu on April 21-26 postponed.

Hong Kong Open from May 5-10 postponed.

China Open in Shenzhen from May 12-17 postponed.

South Korea Open in Busan on June 16-21 suspended.

Slovenia Open in Otocec from April 22-26 postponed.

Australian Open in Geelong on June 23-28 suspended.

TAEKWONDO

Asian Championships in Beirut from March 4-6 postponed to May 13-15.

Asian Olympic qualifying tournament in Wuxi, China from April 10-11 moved to Amman, Jordan from June 5-7.

Pan American Grand Slam in Oregon, Washington from April 11-13 canceled.

European Olympic qualifying tournament in Milan from April 17-19 moved to Moscow from April 16-18. From March 12 postponed.

European Senior Championships in Zagreb, Croatia from May 7-10 postponed.

Greece Open in Chalkida from May 15-17 postponed.

Presidents Cup in Spokane, Washington from May 21-24 canceled.

Presidents Cup in Pape’ete, Tahiti on June 5 postponed.

Tahiti Open in Pape’ete from June 5-7 postponed.

TENNIS

French Open in Paris from May 24-June 7 postponed to Sept. 20-Oct. 4.

Wimbledon in London from June 29-July 12 canceled.

ATP-WTA: BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California from March 11-22 suspended.

ATP-WTA: Miami Open from March 24-April 5 suspended.

WTA: Zapopan Open in Guadalajara, Mexico from March 16-21 suspended.

ATP: US Men’s Clay Court Championships in Houston, Texas from April 6-12 suspended.

ATP: Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, Morocco from April 6-12 suspended.

WTA: Charleston Open in South Carolina from April 6-12 suspended.

WTA: Copa Colsanitas in Bogota, Colombia from April 6-12 suspended.

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters from April 12-19 suspended.

ATP: Hungarian Open in Budapest from April 20-26 suspended.

WTA: Xi’an Open in China from April 13-19 suspended.

ATP: Barcelona Open from April 20-26 suspended.

ATP: Hungarian Open in Budapest from April 20-26 suspended.

WTA: Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany from April 20-26 suspended.

WTA: Istanbul Open from April 20-26 suspended.

WTA: Prague Open from April 27-May 2 suspended.

WTA: Kunming Open in Anning, China from April 27-May 3 suspended.

ATP: BMW Open in Munich from April 27-May 3 suspended.

ATP: Estoril Open in Portugal from April 27-May 3 suspended.

ATP-WTA: Madrid Open from May-2-10 suspended.

ATP-WTA: Italian Open in Rome from May 10-17 suspended.

WTA: Strasbourg International in France from May 17-23 suspended.

ATP: Geneva Open in Switzerland from May 17-23 suspended.

ATP: Lyon Open in France from May 17-23 suspended.

WTA: Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat, Morocco from May 17-23 suspended.

WTA: Croatia Open in Bol from June 1-6 suspended.

ATP-WTA: Libema Open in ’s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands from June 8-14 suspended.

ATP: MercedesCup in Stuttgart, Germany from June 8-14 suspended.

WTA: Nottingham Open in England from June 8-14 suspended.

ATP: Queen’s Club in London from June 15-21 suspended.

ATP: Halle Open in Germany from June 15-21 suspended.

WTA: Birmingham Classic in England from June 15-21 suspended.

WTA: Berlin Open from June 15-21 suspended.

ATP: Mallorca Championships in Spain from June 21-27 suspended.

ATP-WTA: Eastbourne International in England from June 21-27 suspended.

WTA: Bad Homburg Open in Germany from June 21-27 suspended.

WTA: Rogers Cup in Montreal from Aug. 10-16 canceled.

ITF events from March 12 suspended.

Davis Cup: China forfeited World Group I playoff vs. Romania in Piatra Neamt on March 6-7.

Davis Cup: Japan vs. Ecuador qualifier in Miki on March 6-7, no spectators.

Davis Cup: Italy vs. South Korea in Cagliari on March 6-7, no spectators.

Fed Cup Finals in Budapest, Hungary from April 14-19 (with France, Australia, United States, Czech Republic, Russia, Belarus, Spain, Germany, Hungary, Belgium, Slovakia, Switzerland) postponed.

Fed Cup playoffs on April 17-18 (Poland vs. Brazil, Mexico vs. Britain, Serbia vs. Canada, Latvia vs. India, Japan vs. Ukraine, Romania vs. Italy, Argentina vs. Kazakhstan, Netherlands vs. China), postponed:

Fed Cup Asia-Oceania Group I tournament moved from Dongguan, China to Dubai, United Arab Emirates from March 3-7.

Laver Cup exhibition in Boston from Sept. 25-27 canceled.

TRIATHLON

World Series in Abu Dhabi on March 7 postponed.

Asian Cup in Tainan, Taiwan on March 8 postponed.

World Cup in Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida on March 22 canceled.

World Cup in New Plymouth, New Zealand on March 28-29 canceled.

World Cup in Brasilia, Brazil on April 3-5 postponed.

Asian Cup in Beihai, China on April 5 postponed.

Asian Cup in Dexing, China on April 11 postponed.

World Series in Bermuda on April 18-19 postponed.

World Cup in Huatulco, Mexico on April 25-26 postponed.

Oceania Cup in Runaway Bay, Australia on May 1-3 postponed.

World Cup in Valencia, Spain on May 2 postponed.

African Cup in Yasmine Hammamet, Tunisia on May 2 postponed.

Asian Cup in Subic Bay, Philippines from May 2-3 postponed to Nov. 7-8.

Olympic mixed relay qualifier moved from Chengdu, China on May 9 to Valencia, Spain on May 1, postponed.

World Cup in Chengdu, China on May 10 postponed.

Pan American Cup in Ixtapa, Mexico on May 15-16 postponed to Nov. 28.

World series in Yokohama, Japan on May 16 postponed.

Pan American middle distance championships in Formosa, Argentina on May 23 postponed to Aug. 16.

Asian Cup in Osaka, Japan on May 23 postponed.

World Cup in Arzachena, Italy on May 30 postponed.

European Cup in Olsztyn, Poland on May 30 postponed.

Asian Cup in Sokcho, South Korea on June 6 postponed.

World Series in Leeds, England on June 7 postponed.

Asian Cup in Lianyungang, China on June 13 postponed.

European Cup and Mediterranean Championships in Coimbra, Portugal on June 13 postponed.

African Cup in Lake Kivu, Rwanda on June 13 postponed.

Pan American championships in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on June 20 postponed.

European Cup in Holten, Netherlands on June 20 postponed.

European cross championships in Târgu Mures, Romania on June 20 postponed.

Asian Cup in Gamagori, Japan on June 21 postponed.

European cross duathlon championships in Târgu Mures, Romania on June 23 postponed.

African Cup in Larache, Morocco on June 27 postponed.

World Series in Montreal on June 28 postponed.

European middle distance championships in Walchsee, Austria on June 28 postponed.

European championships in Tartu, Estonia from July 3-5 postponed.

Asian Cup in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrguzstan on July 5 canceled.

Oceania long distance championships in Lalomanu, Samoa on Aug. 1 canceled.

European Cup in Szentendre, Hungary on Sept. 13 canceled.

VOLLEYBALL

Olympic test event in Tokyo from April 21-26 canceled.

Men’s Challenger Cup in Gondomar, Portugal from June 24-28 postponed.

Women’s Challenger Cup in Zadar, Croatia from June 24-28 postponed.

Nations League due to start on May 22 postponed.

Beach Volleyball

World Tour 3* in Bandar Abbas, Iran from March 2-7 postponed.

World Tour 3* in Gold Coast, Australia from March 17-22 postponed.

World Tour 4* in Cancun, Mexico from March 24-29 postponed.

World Tour 1* in Boracay, Philippines from March 26-29 canceled.

World Tour 1* in Satun, Thailand from April 8-11 postponed.

World Tour 4* in Singapore from April 15-19 canceled.

World Tour 4* in Yangzhou, China from April 22-26 postponed.

World Tour 4* in Siming, China from April 29-May 3 canceled.

World Tour 1* in Tuan Chau Island, Vietnam from May 6-9 postponed.

World Tour 4* in Itapema, Brazil from May 6-10 postponed.

World Tour 3* in Jurmala, Latvia from May 6-10 postponed.

World Tour 3* in Jinjiang, China from May 13-17 canceled.

World Tour 4* in Ostrava, Czech Republic from May 20-24 postponed.

World Tour 4* in Warsaw from May 27-31 canceled.

World Tour 4* in Moscow from June 3-7 canceled.

World Tour 5* in Rome from June 9-14 canceled.

World Tour 1* in Miguel Pereira, Brazil from June 11-14 postponed.

World Tour 1* in Raja Ampat, Indonesia from June 11-14 postponed.

World Tour 1* in Ios, Greece from June 12-14 postponed.

World Tour 1* in Ventiane, Laos from June 18-21 canceled.

World Tour 5* in Gstaad, Switzerland from July 7-12 canceled.

World Tour 4* in Espinho, Portugal from July 15-19 canceled.

World Tour 5* in Vienna from Aug. 12-16 canceled.

World Tour 5* in Hamburg, Germany from Aug. 19-23 canceled.

WEIGHTLIFTING

East Asian championships in Seoul from Feb. 26-March 3 postponed.

World junior championships in Bucharest, Romania from March 14-24 canceled.

South American championships in Cali, Colombia from March 19-22 postponed.

African championships in Vacoas, Mauritius from April 13-20 postponed to June 15-23. From April 1 postponed.

European championships in Moscow from April 13-21 postponed to June 13-21. From April 15 postponed.

Pan American championships in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic from April 14-24 postponed.

Asian championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan moved to Tashkent, Uzbekistan from April 16-25, postponed.

Oceania and Commonwealth championships in Nauru from April 21-25 postponed.

WRESTLING

Asian championships in New Delhi from Feb. 20-23: China, North Korea, Turkmenistan teams withdrew.

Pan American Olympic qualifier in Ottawa from March 13-15, no spectators.

African Oceania Olympic qualifier in El Jadida, Morocco from March 13-15 postponed.

European Olympic qualifier in Budapest, Hungary from March 19-22 postponed.

Asian Olympic qualifier from March 27-29 moved from Xi’an, China to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzstan withdrew as host on Feb. 29, qualifier postponed.

United States Olympic trials in State College, Pennsylvania from April 4-5 postponed.

World Olympic qualifier in Sofia, Bulgaria from April 30-May 3 postponed.

Poland Open in Warsaw from June 3-7 postponed.

OTHERS

Tokyo Olympics from July 24-Aug. 9 postponed to July 23-Aug. 8, 2021.

Tokyo Paralympics from Aug. 25-Sept. 6 postponed to Aug. 24-Sept. 5, 2021.

Tokyo Olympics training of volunteers in Japan postponed from February to May.

Tokyo Olympics flame lighting dress rehearsal in Olympia, Greece on March 11; flame lighting on March 12, no spectators. Greek torch relay from March 13 canceled. Japan torch relay due to start March 26 canceled.

Court of Arbitration for Sport in-person hearings, from March 16 suspended.

Winter X Games events in Chongli, China from Feb. 21-23 postponed.

Singapore athlete of the year awards on Feb. 26 postponed.

International Boxing Association’s European Continental Forum in Assisi, Italy on Feb. 29 canceled.

International Boxing Association’s African Continental Forum in Casablanca, Morocco from March 13-15 postponed.

World Chess Federation’s presidential council meeting moved from China to United Arab Emirates on Feb. 28-29.

World University cross-country championships in Marrakech, Morocco on March 7 postponed.

NCAA in the United States, all sports from March 12 canceled.

International Weightlifting Federation Congress in Bucharest, Romania on March 13 canceled.

World Conference on Prevention of Injury and Illness in Sport in Monte Carlo from March 12-14 postponed to Feb. 11-13, 2021.

World Anti-Doping Agency Symposium in Lausanne, Switzerland on March 17-18 canceled.

FIFA Council meeting in Asuncion, Paraguay, on March 20 moved to Zurich in June-July.

Association of Southeast Asian Nations Para Games in the Philippines from March 20-28 postponed.

Hong Kong sports stars awards on March 24 postponed.

MCC world cricket committee meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka on March 28-29 canceled.

XTERRA Asia-Pacific Championships (offroad triathlon, duathlon) in Taiwan from March 28-29 canceled.

Gulf Cooperation Council Games in Kuwait from April 3-14 postponed.

International Equestrian Federation Sports Forum in Lausanne, Switzerland on April 6-7 moved to online.

Asian Football Confederation Congress in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on April 16 postponed.

SportAccord summit in Beijing moved to Lausanne, Switzerland, on April 19-24 canceled.

World Sailing general meeting in London on May 2 canceled.

World Taekwondo Extraordinary Council meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on May 12 moved to online.

International Ski Federation Congress in Pattaya, Thailand from May 17-23 postponed.

International Ice Hockey Federation Congress in Zurich from May 21-23 postponed.

International Gymnastics Federation executive committee in Swakopmund, Namibia from May 26-27 postponed.

International Gymnastics Federation council in Swakopmund, Namibia from May 28-29 postponed.

FIFA Congress in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on June 5 postponed to Sept. 18.

International Skating Union Congress in Phuket, Thailand from June 8-12 postponed to May 31-June 4, 2021.

International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation Congress on June 20 moved from Shanghai to Antwerp, Belgium.

World university triathlon championship in Kecskemét, Hungary from June 27-28 canceled.

International Volleyball Federation Congress in Phuket, Thailand from Oct. 15-17 postponed to Jan. 27-29.

Motorsport Games in Marseille, France from Oct. 23-25 postponed to Oct. 22-24, 2021.

Singapore bans spectators at National School Games from January-August.

University Athletic Association of the Philippines postponed all sports events.

Mediterranean Games in Oran, Algeria from June 25-July 5, 2021 postponed to June 25-July 5, 2022.

World Games in Birmingham, Alabama from July 15-25, 2021 postponed to July 7-17, 2022.

