Lions rule out Daniels, Glasgow, put Carson on IR

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have ruled out defensive tackle Mike Daniels and offensive lineman Graham Glasgow for Sunday's game at Oakland.

Daniels has a foot injury, and Glasgow has been dealing with back issues. Detroit had already ruled out defensive back Tracy Walker because of a knee injury.

The Lions also announced Saturday that they have put running back Tra Carson on injured reserve. They had listed him as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Detroit signed running back Paul Perkins to the active roster from the practice squad.

