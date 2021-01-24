Linus Ullmark perfect in shootout, Sabres beat Capitals STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer Jan. 24, 2021 Updated: Jan. 24, 2021 6:09 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Linus Ullmark stopped 28 shots in regulation and overtime and three more in the shootout to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Sunday for just their second victory in six games this season.
Ullmark picked up his first win of the season six days after learning of the death of his father at age 63. It was Ullmark’s second consecutive start after taking some time away from playing hockey, and the Sabres needed him with goaltender Carter Hutton injured.