Lindor's 3rd homer lifts Mets whistling past Yanks 8-7 RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer Sep. 13, 2021
1 of14 New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) reacts after New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton (27) hit a home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 New York Mets' Francisco Lindor reacts after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning of a baseball game on Sunday, Sept.12, 2021, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) reacts after completing a double play against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning of a baseball game on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) reacts after his second home run in a baseball game against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 New York Mets' Francisco Lindor celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, Sept.12, 2021, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton watches his two-run home run against the New York Mets during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 New York Yankees's Giancarlo Stanton reacts after hitting a double against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game on Sunday, Sept.12, 2021, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) reacts after hitting a double in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Sunday, Sept.12, 2021, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor broke an eighth-inning tie with his third homer, sending a drive whistling into the right-field seats after a pitch tipping spat with Giancarlo Stanton, and the Mets beat the Yankees 8-7 Sunday night in a heated Subway Series finale that nearly turned into a brawl.
Lindor hit a three-run homer batting left-handed in the second off on a hanging breaking ball from rookie Clarke Schmidt, had a solo homer in the sixth hitting right-handed on a Wandy Peralta changeup, and broke a 7-7 tie from the left side against Chad Green (7-7).