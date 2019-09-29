Lin wins Asia-Pacific Amateur to earn 2nd trip to Augusta

SHANGHAI (AP) — Lin Yuxin of China made birdie from the bunker on the second playoff hole Sunday to beat defending champion Takumi Kanaya and win the Asia-Pacific Amateur for the second time.

Lin won the first playoff in the 11-year-history of the Asia-Pacific Amateur and joined Hideki Matsuyama as the only two-time winners. The victory gets Lin into the Masters and the British Open next year.

He thought he had thrown away his chance when he laid up into the water on the par-5 18th hole at Sheshan International, making bogey for a 68. Kanaya had a chance to win in regulation, but missed a 7-foot birdie putt.

Both made birdie on the 18th on the first extra hole. Lin blasted out to 3 feet and made the winning putt.

___

