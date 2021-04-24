Like father, like son: Tatís hits 2 HRs, Padres beat LA 6-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fernando Tatís Jr. hit two homers at Dodger Stadium on the 22nd anniversary of his father hitting two grand slams in one inning at the same park, and the San Diego Padres earned their third straight victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-1 on Friday night.

Tatís hit solo homers in the third and fifth off Clayton Kershaw (3-2), and Yu Darvish (2-1) pitched seven strong innings in the Padres' second consecutive win at Chavez Ravine to open this four-game series. San Diego also won the finale of the clubs' first series last weekend at Petco Park.

Fernando Tatís Sr. famously hit two grand slams for St. Louis off the Dodgers’ Chan Ho Park in the third inning on April 23, 1999 — a feat that had never been done before, and hasn’t been done since.

His son was 3 1/2 months old at the time, and the now-22-year-old Tatís' night wasn't quite as unique as his dad's achievement — but his fourth career multi-homer game included the two hardest-hit homers of his ascendant career at 113.4 mph and 115.9 mph, according to Statcast. Tatís also drove in a third run with a ninth-inning single.

Wil Myers' solo homer in the second ended Kershaw's streak of 19 consecutive scoreless innings. Tommy Pham and pinch-hitter Jurickson Profar also drove in runs in the ninth.

Mookie Betts doubled and scored on Max Muncy’s single in the first inning for the major league-leading Dodgers, who have lost four of five amidst a major offensive slump. With four regular hitters now unavailable due to injuries, Los Angeles has scored only 11 runs in its last six games.

Darvish yielded four hits and a run with nine strikeouts in his second straight outstanding start against his former team and Kershaw. Darvish held the Dodgers to one hit over seven innings last weekend, but took a narrow loss when Kershaw threw six shutout innings.

Kershaw pitched seven innings of five-hit ball with seven strikeouts in the rematch, but took his first loss since opening day while allowing his first three homers of the season.

Tatís connected for a 431-foot shot in the third, and followed it with a 419-footer two innings later.

San Diego also got another game-changing defensive play: The Dodgers put two runners on in the seventh against Darvish, but Manny Machado spectacularly leaped and stretched to snag Betts' two-out liner to third.

DJ Peters made his major league debut for the Dodgers in the ninth inning, grounding out to third as a pinch-hitter for the final out.

KNEBEL INJURED

Dodgers reliever Corey Knebel threw just five pitches in the ninth inning before leaving with a trainer. Knebel has been a solid addition to Los Angeles' bullpen, getting two saves in seven appearances.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Manager Jayce Tingler said RHP Dinelson Lamet, on the 10-day IL with right forearm inflammation, played catch. “It was a positive day. It was a nice solid step forward,” Tingler said. Lamet will likely throw a bullpen next week while the team is in Arizona, and Tingler has said Lamet might be ready to be activated when eligible. Lamet, who finished fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting in 2020, lasted only two innings in his season debut Wednesday. He came out of his last regular-season start of 2020 with an elbow issue and missed the playoffs.

Dodgers: Promising rookie Zach McKinstry went on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique muscle, joining star outfielder Cody Bellinger, second baseman Gavin Lux and pitchers Tony Gonsolin and Joe Kelly. ... OF Chris Taylor missed his second straight game with lower back stiffness.

UP NEXT

A pair of Cy Young Award winners meet for the second time in seven days when Trevor Bauer (2-0, 2.42 ERA) pitches for the Dodgers against Blake Snell (0-0, 4.11) and the Padres. Bauer left with a 2-1 lead after six innings last weekend in San Diego, but the Padres rallied to win that series finale. Snell hasn't won yet for his new team.

___

