Lightning win Game 5, deny Avs chance to take Stanley Cup PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer June 24, 2022
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver.
2 of14 Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) let's the puck slip past for a goal by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) is congratulated for his goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Denver Broncos place-kicker Brandon McManus stands during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save against Colorado Avalanche center Nathan McKinnon (29) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) scores a goal against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) lets the puck slip past for a goal by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat, not seen, during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat, center, drives past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, right, as goaltender Darcy Kuemper protects the net during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
DENVER (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning spoiled Colorado's party to stay in the hunt for a third straight Stanley Cup title, beating the Avalanche 3-2 on Friday night in Game 5.
Ondrej Palat scored with 6:22 remaining and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots in front of a raucous crowd hoping to celebrate the Avalanche’s first championship in 21 years. The Cup was all shined up and in the building, too.