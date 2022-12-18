Liberty 66, Washington 54

Bailey 8-14 0-0 19, Berkman 5-8 4-9 14, Brown 2-5 4-4 9, Hess 5-10 0-0 13, Williams 1-2 1-2 3, Hodges 0-2 0-0 0, Steenbergen 2-5 0-0 6, Markova 0-0 0-0 0, Smuda 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 24-50 9-15 66
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason