Liam Fedigan leads Law boys cross country

Jonathan Law’s boys’ cross country team took on Notre Dame of West Haven on Wednesday with Notre Dame winning 20-41 at Carrigan Middle School.

“Our top seven runners ran their best times of the season,” Law coach Charlie Phillips said.

“Liam Fedigan continued his strong sophomore season with the first-place time of 16:50.”

Fedigan was followed by Amir Elhelw (18:25), Max Wischow (19:16), Charles Wang (19:18), Jack Aliberti (19:19), Luke Pleimann (19:23) and Dallas Fasanella (19:40).