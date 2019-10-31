Li delights home crowd and takes lead in Shanghai

Li Haotong of China reacts before tee off for the HSBC Champions golf tournament at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Li Haotong of China reacts before tee off for the HSBC Champions golf tournament at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Photo: Ng Han Guan, AP Photo: Ng Han Guan, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Li delights home crowd and takes lead in Shanghai 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

SHANGHAI (AP) — Li Haotong gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about Thursday with an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead in the HSBC Champions.

Li practically grew up with this World Golf Championship, posing with Phil Mickelson as a junior 10 years ago and threatening to win in 2015 at age 20. He finished his round with an 8-foot par save to lead Victor Perez of France.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele turned a birdie chance into a three-putt bogey late in his round and had to settle for a 66, joining a group that included Adam Scott and Sungjae Im.

Rory McIlroy opened with a 67.

Phil Mickelson, in danger of falling out of the top 50 for the first time in 26 years, shot 71.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports