Lewis hits fifth homer in nine days, Mariners top Bucs 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Lewis hit his fifth home run since debuting Sept. 10, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

With Seattle leading 2-0 in the fourth inning, Lewis sent a sinker from Pirates starter Dario Agrazal (4-5) 383 feet to right field for a solo home run. It came after the 24-year-old rookie right fielder, who has homered in five of his eight major league games, struck out four times Tuesday.

Agrazal allowed a second straight batter to go deep when Tom Murphy took him 420 feet to center field for his 18th home run and a 4-0 lead. The Pirates' rookie right-hander allowed the four runs and six hits while striking out six in five innings.

Tommy Milone (4-9) relieved Justin Dunn to start the third inning for Seattle before allowing two hits and using just 51 pitches to get through five shutout innings. Matt Magill allowed back-to-back singles to start the ninth before retiring the next three batters for his fifth save.

The Pirates lost a fifth straight game since winning three of four from Sept. 9-12. They have been outscored 57-16 during the losing streak, including 10-1 in the first two games of this series.

Dylan Moore put the Mariners ahead 2-0 with a two-out, two-run double down the left field line in the second inning.

Cole Tucker hit a pinch-hit triple for Pittsburgh before scoring on a groundout from Kevin Newman, making it 4-1 in the eighth.

DUNN RECOVERS

Mariners manager Scott Servais pegged Dunn to get through Pittsburgh's lineup once. The rookie right-hander achieved that goal in two shutout innings, giving up one hit and three walks with one strikeout before Milone entered. In his major league debut, Dunn gave up two runs and five walks before being pulled after two-thirds of an inning against Cincinnati on Sept. 12.

KEEP IT GOING

Newman extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single over Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford in the third inning. He has hit safely in 20 consecutive starts dating back to Aug. 24.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: OF Bryan Reynolds returned to the lineup after sitting Tuesday. He played centerfield in place of OF Starling Marte, who has missed the past nine games because of a sprained left wrist. ... 1B Josh Bell was held out of a fourth straight game with left groin discomfort.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (6-10, 5.46) will look to bounce back from being pulled after 2 1/3 innings in his last start when he takes the mound against Pittsburgh on Thursday. The rookie allowed five runs on 10 hits in a 9-7 loss to the White Sox his last time out.

Pirates: RHP Joe Musgrove (10-12, 4.52) will go Thursday after pitching five shutout innings against San Francisco his last start. He lasted just five innings, but struck out seven in a 4-2 win on Sept. 12.

