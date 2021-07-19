Lester, Soto power Nationals in 18-1 rout of Marlins HARVEY VALENTINE, Associated Press July 19, 2021 Updated: July 19, 2021 10:27 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jon Lester pitched seven scoreless innings and homered, Juan Soto hit a pair of home runs and the Washington Nationals routed the Miami Marlins 18-1 on Monday night.
Lester (3-4) turned in his longest outing of the season, allowing six hits while striking out seven without a walk. Lester hit his fourth career homer and added a single for his fourth career multi-hit game.
