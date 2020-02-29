Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla banned for 8 games for racism

LONDON (AP) — Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla was given an eight-match ban after he was found to have used racist language toward an opponent during a second-tier Championship game.

Casilla denied the charge but a Football Association independent regulatory commission found the breach proven.

The Spaniard has also been fined 60,000 pounds ($77,000) and ordered to attend face-to-face education.

Casilla was charged with making the discriminatory comments toward Charlton player Jonathan Leko during the game on Sept. 28.

“We would like to make it clear that we do not tolerate any form of discrimination within our football club and we are a leader in the fight against discrimination within our wider community,” Leeds said in a statement Friday. "However, it is important to recognise that Kiko has always denied making any racist comment.

“The FA panel have based their decision on the balance of probability rather than proving Kiko to be guilty beyond reasonable doubt, which we have always believed is the more appropriate burden of proof.”

Leeds is second in the Championship.

